Will Smith’s daughter and Avril Lavigne recorded a song together

Willow Smith posted on her YouTube channel a video for the song, recorded with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker

2021-10-21T03: 15

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Willow Smith posted on her YouTube channel a video for the song, recorded with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, NME reports. The track is called “Grow”, which can be translated as “grow”. The theme of the composition is personal growth, and it is played out in a funny way in the video. It shows how Lavigne and Will Smith’s daughter rise above skyscrapers and dance on the streets of a metropolis that has suddenly become so small. “Honestly my heart is broke. I just need to grow, grow, grow (Honestly, my heart is broken. I need to grow, grow, grow)”, – sing the performers. The track is featured on Willow Smith’s album “Lately I feel everything”, which was released in July. The fans were delighted with the video. “I love this vibe”, “Absolutely in love with the atmosphere, lyrics and harmony of voices”, “I don’t know if this generation understands how innovative Avril was at the time. Amazing song and video,” the users responded.

