Zakharova commented on the statements of the head of the US Department of Defense during his visit to Ukraine

Moscow drew attention to the “aggressively Russophobic” statements made during the visit of US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin to Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

“At the same time, of course, they drew attention to the aggressive Russophobic tone of the Pentagon head’s statements; these statements directly encourage revanchist sentiments of the war party in Kiev,” Zakharova said.

According to her, “this not only provokes tensions along the contact line in Donbass, but also raises serious questions about Washington’s real commitment to its own assurances of its readiness to assist in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

Zakharova also noted that each country has the right to develop relations in all areas with other sovereign states that are of mutual interest.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lloyd Austin.

The head of the US Department of Defense stressed that the United States continues to support Ukraine’s right to determine its own foreign policy, free from foreign influence.