Zakharova found relations with NATO worse than the Cold War times :: Politics :: RBC

NATO and its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg themselves have aggravated Russia’s relations with the bloc to a state worse than during the Cold War. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing, the broadcast was carried out on the department’s page on VKontakte.

“The North Atlantic bloc and its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg personally did their best. They simply drove our relations into a state in which they were not even in the most severe times of the Cold War, ”the diplomat said. Zakharova noted that due to the reluctance of the alliance to jointly seek ways of de-escalation, it “actually buried” the Russia-NATO Council.

According to her, the department is aware of Stoltenberg’s statement that the alliance is ready to contact Russia on security issues. “There is nothing behind these statements in practical terms. And in principle, it seems to me that there is no point in them, ”Zakharova said.

On the eve, Stoltenberg said that NATO is ready to continue the dialogue with Russia and expressed regret over the closure of the Russian mission to the alliance.