Ukraine is in fourth place in terms of military power among NATO countries, said Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the air of the Nash TV channel.

“We are not going to NATO as supplicants with an outstretched hand, but we will add tremendous power. Because, apart from the United States, Turkey and France, we are the fourth force in terms of military power, at least in terms of the land component, and Ukraine’s admission to NATO also means new opportunities for NATO, ”Arestovich said.

On October 17, the Pentagon announced that “NATO’s doors are open” for Ukraine and Georgia. After that, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called Kiev’s entry into the alliance “the worst scenario.” According to him, this scenario “goes beyond the” red line “of Russia’s national interests.” Its implementation could force Moscow to take “active measures to ensure its own security,” said Peskov.

Later, on October 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin flew to Kiev on an official visit. According to him, he intends to reaffirm Washington’s “unshakable support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine”.