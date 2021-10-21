Zelensky’s rating plummeted by almost 10% – Gazeta.Ru

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is rapidly losing support among the country’s citizens. According to poll Kiev International Institute of Socialology (KIIS), the rating of the head of state fell below 25%, although in mid-September he was supported by 33% of Ukrainians.

According to the study, if the presidential elections in Ukraine were held in the near future, 24.7% of respondents would vote for Zelensky. In second place is the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko – 15.6% of support, then the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko – 12.2%. Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Yuriy Boyko is in fourth place – 9.4%, followed by the head of the Power and Honor party Igor Smeshko – 7.8%. The last speaker of the Rada, Dmitry Razumkov, closes the rating – 7.1% of support among Ukrainians.

At the same time, the former chairman of parliament was not mentioned in the September poll, and now shows the result at the level of Smeshko, who was a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine in 2019. It is not yet known whether Razumkov is going to challenge Zelensky in the next elections, but the politician has already hinted at such plans after leaving the post of Rada speaker.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky’s party “Servant of the People” lost first place in the rating of political forces, yielding to the “European Solidarity” – the party of Petro Poroshenko.