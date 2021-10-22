2,500 Hyundai Solaris sedans transferred to the traffic police fleet – Autoreview

As part of the Safe and Quality Roads national project, Hyundai has handed over a batch of 2,497 Hyundai Solaris vehicles to the road patrol service. The cars were transferred through the official dealer network of the company, and Solaris police officers were spotted at dealer parking lots back in September. It is stated that the delivery is carried out directly to the departments of the State Traffic Inspectorate in different regions of the country.

The retrofitting of the cars was carried out directly at the Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg, where Solaris is produced: the certificate for the production of cars for the Ministry of Internal Affairs was received back in February 2020. For traffic police, sedans are designed in the middle Comfort configuration with optional LED headlights and a 1.6 engine (123 hp). Special equipment includes a video recorder, a loud-speaking signaling device, color-graphic pasting, a second battery and a number of other options.

Last time, a large batch of cars for the traffic police was purchased in 2019, and these were more expensive and dynamic Skoda Octavia liftbacks with a 1.8 engine (180 hp). Then 3870 cars were transferred to the State traffic inspectorate.