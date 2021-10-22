$ 85 Oil and Democratic Spending Confusion By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com Quarterly Profits Snap inc (NYSE 🙂 has caused shivers in the social media sector. Intel (NASDAQ 🙂 also disappointed as chip production disruptions drag on. Democrats still cannot say how they are going to fund their spending increases. China Evergrande Group (HK 🙂 has pulled some money out of nowhere to avoid a formal default, and Jerome Powell will turn to a market that is increasingly frightened by inflation concerns as Treasury yields hit a five-month high. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Friday, October 22nd.

1. Unsurprising shock from Snap’s earnings report

The new privacy settings in Apple’s (NASDAQ 🙂 iOS operating system are completely game-changing, as promised.

Snap shares fell 27% after the close of trading on Thursday after parent company Snapchat (NYSE 🙂 said its third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations as advertisers refused to spend big bucks on ads without data on hand. The only surprise was that it came as a surprise to people, but that’s what the company warned about in its latest quarterly report.

Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 shares fell 4.0% and Twitter (NYSE 🙂 shares fell 4.4% in premarket as the market appreciated similar developments with other social media companies. Alphabet (NASDAQ :), the owner of Youtube, fell 1.9%, and Snap, which expects the impact to recur in the current quarter, limited its losses to 20%.

2. Biden’s plans to raise taxes are thwarted

Confusion continues over how the Democratic Party intends to fund its spending pledges.

Various reports say the Biden administration has scrapped plans to raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%, one of its key campaign promises, after stubborn opposition from centrist Democratic senators.

Nonetheless, Politico and Bloomberg reported that Kirsten Cinema, one of the senators who pushed the concession, is still ready for other measures that will fund the total $ 2 trillion increase in spending over 10 years. The publications did not give details about what measures she is ready to support, but noted that tax rates on unrealized share gains and the buyback of corporate shares are being discussed.

3. The American market is waiting for a mixed opening; attention to Powell’s speech

US stocks are expected to open slightly later with mixed openings, suggesting an ongoing recovery in the US economy offset by inflation concerns and the outlook for some major tech companies following the Snap report.

By 06:20 am ET (10:20 GMT) it was up 34 points, or 0.1%, while it was up less than 0.1% and futures were down 0.2%. The S&P closed at a new record high on Thursday.

The pressure from the bond market is still felt: the yield on 10-year Treasuries for the first time since May reached 1.70% during the night session. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome is due to speak at 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT) and his comments will be analyzed for hints on future rate of interest rate hikes, as well as an explanation of new trade restriction rules for central officials. jar.

Shares likely to be in the spotlight later are Intel, which dropped after disappointing results Thursday night, and WeWork, after an unexpectedly strong market debut on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ 🙂 will also remain in the spotlight, climbing another 59% premarket.

4. Houdini Focus from Evergrande

China Evergrande mysteriously and even miraculously found several million dollars in the bins to avoid official default, which led to a sharp jump in the prices of shares and debt securities in China’s real estate sector.

Local media reported that the company will make payment on its dollar bond by the end of the day, a deadline that marks the end of a 28-day grace period after it first missed a payment.

However, there was no explanation for how Evergrande raised the money. It only reported a 97% drop in its sales as it prepared to resume trading its shares in Hong Kong earlier this week, as well as the failure of a discussed deal to raise funds through the sale of large assets. There were no reports of progress on a comprehensive debt restructuring of $ 300 billion.

5. Oil is again above $ 85

The commodities market ends a mixed week in a mixed fashion, with crude returning to more than $ 85 a barrel as the market re-interpreted President Vladimir Putin’s comments on OPEC + supplies.

Putin said Thursday that the bloc could produce more than the officially agreed schedule, but at the same time warned that various bloc members are currently unable to increase production to meet their quotas. Russia’s economy is struggling to keep up with the cash flow from an oil rally this year, with the central bank recently raising its key rate by 75 basis points to 7.50% to contain inflation.

By 06:30 a.m. ET (10:30 GMT), futures were up 0.4% to $ 82.81 a barrel, while crude oil rose 0.5% to $ 85.06 a barrel. ahead of the release and weekly positioning data, which will be released later today.

Written by Jeffrey Smith

