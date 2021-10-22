A car that has stood in one place for 47 years is being evacuated in Italy – Gazeta.Ru

In the Italian city of Conegliano, a car that has been parked on the street for the past 47 years will be removed for restoration. It is reported by Sky News Italia…

Lancia Fulvia is reportedly owned by a newsstand owner named Angelo Fregolenta, born in 1927. Previously, the man kept unsold newspapers and new goods in his car, but two years ago he stopped working due to his disability. Since then, the car, which has become something of a landmark in Conegliano, simply stood on the street.

It is reported that the car will first be shown at the Vintage Auto Moto 2021 in Padua, after which it will be taken to the city of Vicenza for repairs. As a result, Lancia will be placed in the garden of the oenological school in Conegliano.

“The history of Fulvia took place all over the world, and we could not remain indifferent. So the idea was born to take it to a car dealership, where many can admire it, ”said car enthusiast Paolo Picco.

