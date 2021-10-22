https://ria.ru/20211022/zhurnalist-1755886368.html

A case was opened in Kaluga after the death of a journalist who had been waiting for an ambulance for a long time

2021-10-22T21: 38

YAROSLAVL, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Investigative authorities in the Kaluga region opened a criminal case over the death of a TV journalist after he, according to his family, waited seven hours for medical assistance, SUSK Russia reports for the region on Friday. death by negligence due to improper performance of professional duties) on the death of an employee of the Nika TV company Konstantin Kisov. According to one of the versions, Kisov’s death could have occurred due to improper performance of their professional duties by medical personnel, “the report says. actions and expertise. According to the results of the investigation, a legal assessment of the actions of the doctors will be given. “When making procedural decisions in the case, the employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia will be guided by the collected evidence and the conclusions of experts in the field of medicine.” September from a stroke. Before that, for almost seven hours, according to his brother, he was waiting for an ambulance. An hour and a half after hospitalization, the TV journalist died. Kisov is called the legend of the Kaluga media sphere on the Nika TV and Radio Broadcasting Company website; he was a universal specialist – commentator, editor, cameraman, who devoted his entire life to television.

