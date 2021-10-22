A fire at the Ryazan plant killed 16 people – news of Ryazan, Kasimov, Sasov, Skopin and Ryazan region today

A fire at the Ryazan plant killed 16 people. The telegram channel SHOT writes about this.

According to the source, the bodies of nine workers were found. They are looking for seven among the rubble. One person was hospitalized in intensive care – he has 80% of body burns.

A fire in one of the workshops of the PGUE “Elastic” in the Shilovsky district occurred on October 22. The reason was the failure of the technological process. The fire was localized at 9:27 am, open burning was eliminated at 9:31 am.

The fire was extinguished by 171 people and 47 pieces of equipment.