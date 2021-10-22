A fire broke out at a gunpowder factory in the Ryazan region – Incidents

TASS, October 22. Seven people were killed and 10 injured in a fire at a gunpowder factory in the Ryazan region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

“Previously, 17 people were injured, seven of them died, one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains unknown,” the Emergencies Ministry said.

A source in the region’s emergency services reported seven dead and 15 injured.

“The Ministry of Health confirms five dead. Another 10 are looking for. One person is in the Lesnovskaya hospital with severe burns,” said the press service of the regional government.

The man’s condition is assessed as extremely serious, he has 99% of body burns, a representative of the medical institution told TASS.

As TASS added in the Shilovskaya district hospital, a team of resuscitators left for the victim to transport him to Ryazan. “The victim will be transported to Ryazan to a burn center, his condition is serious, intensive care is required, he is unconscious,” said an ambulance spokesman for the Shilovskaya district hospital. She clarified that the area and degree of the man’s burns will still be clarified by specialists.

According to the head of the Shilovsky district administration Vladimir Lukantsov, at the time of the fire there were 17 people in the plant’s shop. At the same time, the authorities confirmed the deaths of five people.

According to a TASS source, nine missing persons are preliminarily considered dead.

The fire occurred at the site of a private company

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at 08:22 there was information about a fire in the village of Lesnoye, Shilovsky district, where, as a result of a disruption in the technological process, a fire occurred on the territory of one of the workshops of the Elastic plant. The fire occurred as a result of a technological process. A significant force of firefighters was sent to the site.

The head of the regional administration Lukantsov added that the plant is located at a distance of about two kilometers from the village.

According to a source in the military-industrial complex, the explosion took place at the site of a private company operating on the territory of the non-operating Elastic plant – Razryad LLC. According to the information on the company’s website, it is engaged in the disposal of ammunition and their components, the production, storage and distribution of industrial explosives, the implementation of work using information constituting state secrets, the transportation of hazardous production facilities.

“The Federal State Unitary Enterprise has been in bankruptcy for a long time – since 2011 – 2012, it has not been operating,” he said.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the company is managed by an independent bankruptcy commissioner. The main creditor of the enterprise is the Federal Tax Service.

Effects

At 09:31 (Moscow time), at the site of the fire, an open burning was eliminated on an area of ​​160 sq. m, a source told TASS.

The shop building itself, according to him, collapsed, single structures survived, but everything inside was burnt out.

After the elimination of open burning at the gunpowder factory, rescuers began to dismantle the rubble.

“It does not explode, of course, everything has already been extinguished. The firemen are already inside, they are taking everything apart,” said a representative of the Razryad company.

According to him, smoke is still visible at the site of the fire. The head of the local administration Lukantsov confirmed the information.

Acting head of the EMERCOM of Russia Alexander Chupriyan flew to the scene.

“In order to coordinate the forces and means to eliminate the emergency, the acting head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Chupriyan, will fly to the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. He will arrive at the scene, after which he will hold a working meeting,” the press service said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that the airmobile groupings of the Centrospas detachment, consisting of about 45 people and eight pieces of equipment, as well as the Tula Rescue Center of the EMERCOM of Russia – 50 people and seven pieces of equipment, are on readiness.

On the basis of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Ryazan Region, an operational headquarters is working. In total, 170 people and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the accident.