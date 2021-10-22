A lockdown is introduced in the Moscow region from October 28

Restaurants, shopping malls, beauty salons and a number of other establishments will not work for eleven days

In the Moscow region, a number of restrictions are being introduced to prevent an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. The corresponding decree was signed by the regional governor Andrei Vorobyov.

From October 28 to November 7, 2021, non-working days are established in the Moscow region, during which the work of restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars and eateries will be suspended, except for catering establishments that operate takeaway and delivery; operation of retail and shopping and entertainment centers, with the exception of pharmacies, grocery stores and distance selling stores, including delivery.

Organizations providing household services, beauty salons, cosmetic, spa and massage salons, as well as solariums, baths, saunas, and dentistry will not work. The work of sports and recreation facilities, fitness clubs and swimming pools, mass physical culture, sports, cultural, exhibition, advertising, entertainment and other similar events are suspended. Including in parks of culture and recreation, shopping malls, nightclubs, discos, karaoke, bowling, go-karting, exhibition halls of libraries and other similar places.

Cinemas, concert halls, circuses, zoos are closed from October 28 to November 7.

Children’s playrooms, children’s entertainment centers, children’s day camps will not work.

