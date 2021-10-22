A new hotbed of COVID-19 identified in Beijing :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images



In the Chinese metropolitan area of ​​Changping, four local residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency with reference to the district health committee.

All four Beijing residents were hospitalized with signs of illness. An epidemiological investigation is underway in the district, PCR tests are taken from residents, the local sanitary and epidemiological service informs.

According to the health committee, a week ago, the sick returned from a trip to Hoshun Ejin-Qi in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (North China), where 15 infected have been identified so far. The 14 reported cases are in Edzin Qi, the local health committee said in a statement.

According to the State Health Committee of the People’s Republic of China, 43 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in mainland China over the past day, including 28 of “local origin”, and 15 imported from abroad. Also, 26 new cases with asymptomatic course of the disease were found.