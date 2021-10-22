https://ria.ru/20211021/koronavirus-1755634879.html

A new strain of coronavirus has spread in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, a new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2 has been circulating for ten weeks, but it still accounts for 0.1-0.2% of all infections, reports … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

PARIS, October 21 – RIA Novosti. In the Netherlands, the new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2 has been circulating for ten weeks, but it still accounts for 0.1-0.2% of all infections, according to the country’s National Institute of Health (RIVM). has been in the Netherlands for ten weeks. “We see in the epidemiological surveillance that this option accounts for 0.1 to 0.2% of all cases of coronavirus infection,” said a spokesman for the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) Institute. , this percentage practically does not increase, this suggests that this variant of COVID is not very contagious. Earlier, scientists in the UK announced the spread of a more infectious variant of the coronavirus than the “delta” strain. According to experts from the Senger Institute in Cambridge and the Institute of Genetics at University College London, the new AY.4.2 variant could be 10-15% more infectious than the delta strain. If these data are confirmed, this option may become the most infectious since the beginning of the spread of the virus.

