A prong broke off on the Kremlin wall due to a hurricane

In Moscow, one of the teeth of the Kremlin wall broke off because of a hurricane. The photo was posted on his instagram by digger Daniil Davydov.

“Today, in my presence, a gust of wind blew off the building roof from the wall between the Spasskaya and Senate towers and broke off a prong,” he wrote.

Also, the wind tore off the scaffolding at the Kremlin wall. Presumably, they could have caught on the prong.

“Now security officials are approaching the scene of the incident. At the same time, when I tried to photograph it, a plainclothes officer demanded that these photographs be removed, saying that “this does not concern me,” Oleg Ovcharenko, a correspondent of the Echo Moskvy radio station, said in his telegram channel.

Update. The head of the press and public relations department of the Federal Security Service, Denis Simonov, confirmed the damage to the teeth on the Kremlin wall due to strong winds, reports TASS. According to the ministry, no one was hurt. The restoration of a section of the wall was suspended.

On October 22, the Emergencies Ministry sent out wind warnings in Moscow in gusts of up to 20 meters per second until 6 pm.

Addition. Strong winds with gusts of up to 23 meters per second will remain in Moscow until nightfall, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center. He recommended refraining from walking, despite the abnormally warm weather in Moscow. According to him, wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second are expected at the weekend.