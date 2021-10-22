A sealed lead sarcophagus from a 5th century basilica was opened in Abkhazia

Abkhazian and Russian archaeologists have opened a sealed lead sarcophagus, which is about 1600 years old. There were the remains of an adult man.

The unique tomb was discovered in August by the staff of the Abkhaz State Museum. The sarcophagus was located on the site of an early Christian basilica of the 5th century, where the Byzantine city-polis of Guenos existed in ancient times.

“The find of a metal sarcophagus is a huge rarity for the whole world of Byzantium, the Christian world of that time. Not a single such sarcophagus has been found before either in the Caucasus, or in the northern Black Sea region, or anywhere in the territory of the former USSR. Finds of such a sarcophagus were in the territory of Turkey, southern France and England, “- said Alexander Skakov, deputy director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, to Sputnik.

Despite the tightness of the lead sarcophagus, the remains of a man in it were partially destroyed and poorly preserved. There were no remnants of cloth, weapons or other items in the tomb.

The director of the Abkhaz State Museum, Arkady Jopua, believes that a priest or a representative of the local nobility was buried in a lead sarcophagus.

Help “RG”

The Greek city of Guenos (Hyenos) was first mentioned by the navigator Pseudo-Skilak, who lived in the 6th century BC. However, the excavations of Russian and Abkhazian archaeologists showed that the settlement was founded much earlier.

The settlement of the area by ancient colonists took place without military clashes with the Meots tribes who lived here. Later, the modern city of Ochamchira grew up on the site of the settlement.