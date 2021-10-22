a severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is the only lifelong contraindication, the rest are temporary – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Doctor of Medical Sciences, Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Ruzhentsova stated that the only lifelong contraindication to vaccination against coronavirus is a severe reaction specifically to the COVID-19 vaccine. Such people need to avoid crowding of people and contact with those who may be carriers of the virus or are sick. The rest of the contraindications to vaccination are temporary, reports TASS.

“The absolute contraindication to the administration of the vaccine, which remains for life, is only a severe allergic reaction in history to this particular vaccine or any of its components: anaphylactic shock, Quincke’s edema, convulsions, body temperature above 40 degrees, infiltration more than 8 cm in diameter. The rest of the contraindications are temporary, ”she said.

Ruzhentsova noted that citizens who have a medical lead for vaccination should especially carefully follow all available recommendations for the prevention of the disease, if possible, avoid crowded places and contact with those who may be sick or a virus carrier. “It is necessary to consult with the attending physician about the possibility of using any prophylactic drugs,” she added.

According to the federal headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, in the Russian Federation, vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, both – 47.5 million times. Collective immunity to covid in Russia is estimated at 45%.