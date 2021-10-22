A suspect in the Kurlek murder has been detained. He pleaded guilty

The police detained a suspect in the murder of a man in Kurlek, he fully pleaded guilty, according to the regional department of the Investigative Committee. The suspect is Ivan S.

According to the department, the 32-year-old suspect shot at the moving car of the deceased on the morning of October 21, he did it “on the basis of personal hostile relations.” Earlier, suspect Ivan S worked in a gravel pit and was fired by Vasilevichev. Quarry workers say that Ivan S. abused alcohol and, after being fired, openly threatened the murdered man.

We will remind, on the evening of October 21, it became known that the police found in a car near the village of Kurlek the body of a man who was shot from a 16-gauge gun. The Investigative Committee opened a murder case (part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code).

According to TV2, the killed was Yury Vasilevichev, 51-year-old chief engineer of Kurlek quarry TISK LLC. The version was discussed that in this way Vasilevichev could take revenge on subordinates dissatisfied with the dismissal. The police, working on this version, interviewed several residents of Kurlek, who previously worked in a gravel quarry, then were fired and who officially have firearms.

Let us remind you that another tragedy happened not far from Kurlek a year ago. On May 7, 2020, a huntsman and his acquaintance were killed on the territory of the Khardikova Zaimka hunting farm. Later, a 41-year-old resident of Tomsk was detained, who is currently charged under four articles at once: “Murder of two persons”, “Intentional destruction of property”, “Destruction of forest plantations” and “Illegal storage of explosives.” At the end of July 2021, the prosecutor’s office sent this criminal case to the Tomsk Regional Court.