A woman found her stolen car on sale and lost her license – Gazeta.Ru

At the beginning of the year, a Toyota RAV4 crossover was stolen from a resident of Moscow, four months later she found it on a car sales website and returned it, but lost her driver’s license. informs NTV.

By the dent on the car, the girl realized that the stolen crossover belonged to her, although the car had different license plates and VIN codes. Together with the police, she went to a meeting with the seller, who had been previously convicted of theft by a reseller who took the car on an ad on the darknet. The man’s car was seized, the necessary examinations were carried out and returned to the owner, who was to put the car on record.

“But it turned out that for the police this situation is not standard (according to statistics, it is extremely rare to return stolen cars) and they themselves did not know what to do about it. At the same time, they were given a decree in which it was written “The car should be returned to the rightful owner, with the right to be registered without additional approvals,” NTV said.

At one of the traffic police posts, the woman was stopped and told that the car had been stolen. Car inspectors wrote out a protocol for installing fake license plates, and the court deprived the woman of her driver’s license for seven months.

This week in Moscow at the unemployed hijacked Hyundai crossover worth more than 3 million rubles.