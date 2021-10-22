Activists may derail Tesla’s launch in Germany this year

Back in the summer of this year, Elon Musk was confident that the first electric cars would roll off the assembly line of the Tesla plant under construction in the vicinity of Berlin in October. Having spent the week before last, an open day at the German site, he already spoke about the launch of production in November, but the next stage of approvals in general may call into question the start of the enterprise this year.

As noted by Reuters, local authorities should hold a second round of public hearings on the environmental impact of Tesla’s operations. Not wanting to bring the case to court in the event of a conflict between the activists and the management of the enterprise, the local authorities decided to hold additional public hearings, which will consider only those claims of activists that were not satisfied during the first stage of the hearings. In any case, local conservationists are not entirely satisfied with Tesla’s proposed emission control procedure.

The second round of hearings will take place from 2 to 22 November, which casts doubt on the very fact of the start of production of electric vehicles at the new enterprise this year. We add that at the quarterly reporting conference Tesla expressed confidence in its ability to start assembling Model Y crossovers this year, not only in Germany, but also at a new plant in Texas. So far, we are talking about debugging pre-production copies of electric vehicles, not commercial ones.

Elon Musk himself has repeatedly criticized the level of bureaucracy inherent in the German legal system. Initially, the company hoped to launch the operation of the plant in the vicinity of Berlin by July of this year, but now the dates are obviously shifting. While Tesla is importing Chinese-made crossovers to Europe, during a tour of the German plant, locally produced samples with a different body structure and using a new battery pack were demonstrated.

Activists have repeatedly tried to prevent the emergence of a Tesla enterprise in the vicinity of Berlin. They were worried about both the lack of water resources and the impact of deforestation on local fauna. As a result, the opening dates of the enterprise were constantly shifted, and one should not be surprised if they will be postponed to the next year.