Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set and wounded the director

Cinematographer Galina Hutchins, a citizen of Ukraine, died on the set of the western “Rust” near the city of Santa Fe (New Mexico), she was accidentally shot by the producer and leading actor in the film – the popular Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. The film’s director, Joel Sousa, was also injured.

A spokesman for the filming company told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident occurred while filming a scene in which Baldwin was supposed to fire blanks. The weapon was used on the site as props.

“According to investigators, it looks like a pistol should have been used in the scene that was being filmed at that moment,” Agence France-Presse was quoted by a police report.

“There are no words to describe my shock and my sadness over the tragic incident that claimed the life of Galina Hutchins, mother, wife and our esteemed colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation in order to establish how this tragedy happened. I am in contact with her. husband and offer my support to him and his family “, – wrote Baldwin on Twitter.

The actor added that his heart is broken, and he is very worried about her husband and son Galina, as well as all her relatives and friends.

Hutchins, 42, was sent to the hospital by helicopter, but she died. Souza, 48, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. American actress Frances Fisher, who participated in the filming, tweeted that he had already been discharged from the hospital, although it was previously reported that Sousa was in intensive care. “Our director Joel Souza has been discharged from the hospital,” the actress wrote.

The journalist Tessa Mentus posted on her Twitter the photographs taken during the filming. The incident took place at the Bonanza Creek ranch near Santa Fe, where Hollywood films are often filmed.

“Baldwin testified to the police,” a Santa Fe sheriff’s spokesman told AFP. “He made statements and answered their questions. He came voluntarily and left the building after testifying. arrested.

The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper published images (subscription required) of an apparently shocked Baldwin in a parking lot immediately after the incident. The publication reports that its journalist saw the actor crying after talking with the police.

Shortly after the incident, the US and Canadian show business union IATSE Local 44 sent out a letter to its members saying, “The lead actor accidentally fired one live round.”

The police, however, have not yet confirmed or denied the assumption that the pistol, along with blank cartridges, accidentally turned out to be a combat one.

The deceased operator is a citizen of Ukraine

Galina Hutchins told on her website that she was born and raised “surrounded by deer and nuclear submarines”: in the family of a military man who served at a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She graduated from Kiev State University with a degree in international journalism, and then worked on the filming of documentaries in the UK.

In 2015, she received her cinematography education in the USA and made a successful career as a cameraman. In 2019, American Cinematographer Magazine named her one of the rising stars of American cinema. Among other things, she directed the film about the superhero “Max Fist” (“Archenemy”) and the horror film “Darlin ‘”.

Galina Hutchins’ Ukrainian citizenship was confirmed in Kiev.

“The Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco is clarifying the circumstances and interacting with American law enforcement officers in the context of the investigation. The consuls are also establishing contact with the relatives of the Ukrainian woman in order to provide the necessary consular and legal assistance,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told the BBC.

Colleagues remember Galina Hutchins as an undisputed professional.

“A lot of Ukrainians work in Hollywood. In Ukraine, no one knows anything about this, but in the teams of cinematographers, assistant directors, assistants to cameramen, and cameramen who work on big films are very often Ukrainians. And an insane number of Ukrainian actors who are filmed in Hollywood on the sidelines, and we do not know them, “Galina’s friend Alexey Fedosov, who worked with her on the set of the film, told the Ukrainian BBC service.

“Galya achieved a lot,” he says. “She is a very bright person, I often met her at the American Guild of Operators, at social events. Everyone loved her very much, she had a wonderful creative approach, I know that she studied here and after graduation, she continued to work here. She is a wonderful mother first of all. “

The US Filmmakers Guild called Hutchins’ death very bad news and a terrible loss.

“The details of what happened are not yet clear, but we are looking into them, and we support a full investigation of this terrible incident,” the guild said in a statement.

One of Galina’s last posts on Instagram is a video of her riding a horse, with the caption: “One of the advantages of filming a western is that you can go horseback riding on weekends.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin plays in Rust, the famed criminal Harland Rast. In the story, his grandson is accused of accidental murder and sentenced to be hanged. Then Rust travels to Kansas to free him from prison. The action of the western takes place in the 19th century.

On Thursday, 63-year-old Baldwin posted on Instagram a picture of himself on set with the caption “Oh my God, this is a tough business.” This photo is currently not available.