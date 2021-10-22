Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set and wounded the director

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
115

Alec Baldwin

Photo author, Jim Weber / The New Mexican

Photo caption,

According to its participants in the shooting, Alec Baldwin was very shocked by what happened.

Cinematographer Galina Hutchins, a citizen of Ukraine, died on the set of the western “Rust” near the city of Santa Fe (New Mexico), she was accidentally shot by the producer and leading actor in the film – the popular Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. The film’s director, Joel Sousa, was also injured.

A spokesman for the filming company told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident occurred while filming a scene in which Baldwin was supposed to fire blanks. The weapon was used on the site as props.

“According to investigators, it looks like a pistol should have been used in the scene that was being filmed at that moment,” Agence France-Presse was quoted by a police report.

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Filming stopped

“There are no words to describe my shock and my sadness over the tragic incident that claimed the life of Galina Hutchins, mother, wife and our esteemed colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation in order to establish how this tragedy happened. I am in contact with her. husband and offer my support to him and his family “, – wrote Baldwin on Twitter.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here