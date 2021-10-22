Afraid to argue? What Brad Pitt thinks about Angelina Jolie’s parenting methods

The day before, Angelina Jolie and her children attended the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, in which she played one of the main roles. Users on the Internet were divided into two camps: some admired the beauty of the actress’s daughters, while others criticized the star mother for putting her children at risk. And now it became known what the ex-husband of the actress, Brad Pitt, thinks about this.

Angelina Jolie with children (Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)

It turned out that all the precautions were not organized at the film’s premiere. And according to some reports, some of the visitors to the event even fell ill after it! And while everyone on the Web criticizes Angelina Jolie for her irresponsible attitude towards her children, Brad Pitt decided to speak out on this matter.

Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

According to sources, he does not blame his ex-wife at all for attending the event with their children. “Brad may have problems with Angelina, but he will in no way think that she will intentionally harm her children. It’s just the world we live in, and sooner or later this virus will pass, ”says an insider for HollywoodLife.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh and Maddox

“Brad knows that Jolie is as fiercely protective of children as he is, and that she will do everything she can to keep them safe throughout the pandemic,” confirms a second source.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Recall that a fierce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for children has been played out in the courtroom over the past five years after their divorce in 2016. The actor was recently approved for joint custody, but Jolie appealed and got the judge removed. The actor recently filed a petition to overturn this decision. The actress soon released a statement hinting at domestic violence in their marriage.