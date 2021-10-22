After criticizing Lukashenka, the mask regime was canceled in Belarus. President called Covid a “cure” for oncology – Society – St Petersburg News

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus canceled the mandatory mask regime, which was introduced on October 9. On October 22, Interfax refers to the corresponding decree of the Ministry of Health, which was published on the national legal Internet portal on Friday.
The rejection of the mandatory mask regime came after President Alexander Lukashenko criticized Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich and the Interior Ministry leadership on Tuesday.
“If you go to the president, open the door with your foot, then why are you making fun of people? Why do we strain people? Why did they raise the hubbub all over the country? Why were the police mobilized to check the mask regime? You feel everywhere, even women, without sparing. Fines have already begun in Brest! Force, knee on the chest forced to vaccinate! They started to fine people! Who gave you this right ?! Our cows are slaughtered at night and sold to Russia! We cannot cope. And the militia catches masochniks from him! .. Take this to strict execution. No pressure on people, ”Lukashenka was indignant.
The Ministry of Health of Belarus clarified that the requirement for “the obligatory use of personal protective equipment by individuals when visiting objects, organizations, automobile, with the exception of personal cars, air, water, rail transport, including the metro” has been excluded.
Against this background, since the beginning of the week, due to COVID-19, the provision of all planned medical care has been suspended in the republic. Belarusians were left without medical examination, rehabilitation, physiotherapy and free dentists.
On October 21, Lukashenko said at a meeting with doctors at the Minsk Clinical Hospital that COVID-19 could be a “cure” for oncology.
“Covid not only crushed the flu at this stage (that is, people practically do not get the flu), but oncologists suspect that oncology has dropped significantly, not because people do not apply. They’ve already noticed it. Something like this is happening. I will be glad if like with the flu. Because after all, it is easier for us to treat patients with covid than oncological ones. Therefore, God grant that covid is a cure for cancer, ”the state agency BelTA quotes the Belarusian leader.
Lukashenka himself was not vaccinated. He said that he would do it only with the Belarusian vaccine, which should appear in 2022. As of October 21, 2,674,000 Belarusians received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 1,991,000 have completed the full course of vaccination.