After criticizing Lukashenka, the mask regime was canceled in Belarus. President called Covid a “cure” for oncology – Society – St Petersburg News

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus canceled the mandatory mask regime, which was introduced on October 9. On October 22, Interfax refers to the corresponding decree of the Ministry of Health, which was published on the national legal Internet portal on Friday.

The rejection of the mandatory mask regime came after President Alexander Lukashenko criticized Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich and the Interior Ministry leadership on Tuesday.

“If you go to the president, open the door with your foot, then why are you making fun of people? Why do we strain people? Why did they raise the hubbub all over the country? Why were the police mobilized to check the mask regime? You feel everywhere, even women, without sparing. Fines have already begun in Brest! Force, knee on the chest forced to vaccinate! They started to fine people! Who gave you this right ?! Our cows are slaughtered at night and sold to Russia! We cannot cope. And the militia catches masochniks from him! .. Take this to strict execution. No pressure on people, ”Lukashenka was indignant.