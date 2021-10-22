After the wedding in Moscow, the groom died from poisoning with surrogate alcohol

The company brought a can of rum with them to the cafe

Employees of the Investigative Committee are trying to identify sellers of surrogate alcohol, who poisoned the groom and three guests at a wedding in the Moscow region of Yuzhnoye Butovo. The men, as it turned out, drank methanol, as a result, the newlywed died in the hospital.

As it became known to “MK”, ​​the wedding took place on October 8 in the cafe “Chashka” on Akademika Semenov Street. There were 15 people in total, including a groom with a bride named Natalya. This was not their first marriage.

On that day, the spouses brought alcohol with them. They were cans with the word “rum” in it. The food was provided by the establishment.

According to the head of the cafe, the company rested from 15.00 to 23.00. And none of the guests felt bad, everyone left on their own feet. As such, methanol poisoning, if it were, would have manifested itself a day later, that is, on the 9th.

Meanwhile, four people, including the groom, were hospitalized on October 11. Apparently, they used the surrogate about a day or two after the wedding. The owner of the cafe gave the remains of the rum from the wedding for examination – everything is in order with this alcohol.

The Investigative Committee is investigating the circumstances of the incident. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Provision of services that do not meet security requirements.” According to the investigation, one of the victims purchased unlicensed products with signs of counterfeit.