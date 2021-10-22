Ai-Da, a robot artist, was detained in Egypt. Border guards suspected her of espionage

Cornelius Chandler
Robot Ai-Da

British humanoid robot artist Ai-Da, capable of creating paintings and sculptures, was detained at Egyptian customs. Ai-Da was taken to the opening day at the pyramids of Giza, but vigilant border guards mistook her for an espionage device and kept her in isolation for 10 days, along with the sculpture she created. Diplomats had to intervene in the matter.

As a result of active diplomatic efforts, Ai-Da, named after the English woman mathematician Ada Lovelace, nevertheless cleared customs after 10 days.

Ai-Da is the world’s first robot that claims to create and is modern art. Its creator is British gallerist Aiden Moeller.

Ai-Da and the sculpture she created were taken to Giza to participate in the Forever is Now exhibition organized by Art D’Egypt. This will be the first ever exhibition of contemporary art against the backdrop of the pyramids in Giza. Together with Ai-Da, they confiscated a clay sculpture she created based on a robot’s interpretation of the Sphinx riddle.

