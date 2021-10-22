Alec Baldwin gunned down cameraman while filming “Rust”

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins and wounded director Joel Sousa while filming a scene in Rust, The New York Times reported, citing a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The pistol was used as props and had to be loaded with blank cartridges. However, at the time of the shot, a bullet or shrapnel hit two people nearby – the 42-year-old operator Galina Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she died of her injuries, and Joel Sous’s collarbone was damaged. He is now hospitalized and in critical condition.

Baldwin himself and the rest of the crew were unharmed. The actor volunteered for questioning by the police and was released after him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is now working on the site to find out who loaded the props and with what cartridges. No charges have been filed against the actor. “According to investigators, rifle firearms were used during the filming of the scene. The detectives are investigating how and what type of shell was fired, ”sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Rios commented on the investigation.

Representatives of the film’s production company made an official statement: “The entire film crew is absolutely shocked by this tragedy. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Galina. Everyone who is busy filming the film will be able to receive psychological assistance from a specialist while we are trying to survive these terrible events. ”

Western “Rust”, on the set of which the incident took place, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy and his younger brother, who, after the death of their parents, run away with their grandfather, who was convicted of accidentally killing a farmer. Now the shooting of the film has been suspended indefinitely.