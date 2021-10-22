https://ria.ru/20211022/bolduin-1755722217.html

Alec Baldwin gunned down cameraman while filming

Alec Baldwin shot the cameraman during the filming of the film – Russia news today

Alec Baldwin gunned down cameraman while filming

The shot that resulted in the death of cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set in New Mexico was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, the sheriff said in a statement … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T05: 49

2021-10-22T05: 49

2021-10-22T08: 54

in the world

Alec Baldwin (Alexander Ray Baldwin III)

Alec Baldwin’s murder of a cameraman on the set

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/69154/64/691546473_0:374:2913:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_af7a9c8101fd284cb0031b261f679e4b.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The shot that killed cameraman Galina Hutchins on set in New Mexico was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, Santa Fe County Sheriff said in a statement. in the publication. The incident occurred on the set of the film “Rust”, Baldwin is the producer and performer of the main role. The props pistol was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, but there were combat cartridges in the clip. At some point, the actor shot him several times and hit two people. Director Joel Sousa is injured in the collarbone and is now in critical condition. Hutchins was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, but the woman was not rescued. The circumstances under which the gun was loaded with live ammunition, as well as the reasons why Baldwin shot the director and cameraman, are not disclosed. Santa Fe Juan Rios said no charges had yet been filed. Galina Hutchins was 42. As reported on her personal website, she is a native of Ukraine and grew up in the Soviet Union. She graduated from the Department of International Journalism at Kiev University, after which she worked with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist. In recent years she has lived in Los Angeles. As a cameraman, she worked on the films “Darling” (2019), “Nemesis” (2020) and Blindfire (2020).

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/69154/64/691546473_0:101:2913:2285_1920x0_80_0_0_fae260572c2cb6aa6792971f36b1c2cc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, alec baldwin (alexander ray baldwin iii), alec baldwin’s murder of a cameraman on the set of a movie