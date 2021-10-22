Alec Baldwin gunned down cameraman while filming

https://ria.ru/20211022/bolduin-1755722217.html
The shot that resulted in the death of cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set in New Mexico was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, the sheriff said in a statement
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The shot that killed cameraman Galina Hutchins on set in New Mexico was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, Santa Fe County Sheriff said in a statement. in the publication. The incident occurred on the set of the film “Rust”, Baldwin is the producer and performer of the main role. The props pistol was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, but there were combat cartridges in the clip. At some point, the actor shot him several times and hit two people. Director Joel Sousa is injured in the collarbone and is now in critical condition. Hutchins was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, but the woman was not rescued. The circumstances under which the gun was loaded with live ammunition, as well as the reasons why Baldwin shot the director and cameraman, are not disclosed. Santa Fe Juan Rios said no charges had yet been filed. Galina Hutchins was 42. As reported on her personal website, she is a native of Ukraine and grew up in the Soviet Union. She graduated from the Department of International Journalism at Kiev University, after which she worked with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist. In recent years she has lived in Los Angeles. As a cameraman, she worked on the films “Darling” (2019), “Nemesis” (2020) and Blindfire (2020).
“The sheriff’s office confirms that Alec Baldwin fired the props weapon,” the publication said.
The incident took place on the set of Rust, with Baldwin being the producer and leading actor. The props pistol was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, but there were combat cartridges in the clip.
The circumstances under which the pistol was loaded with live ammunition, as well as the reasons why Baldwin shot the director and cameraman, are not disclosed.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said no charges have been filed yet.
Galina Hutchins was 42 years old. As reported on her personal website, she is a native of Ukraine and grew up in the Soviet Union. She graduated from the Department of International Journalism at Kiev University, after which she worked with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist. In recent years she has lived in Los Angeles. As a cameraman, she worked on the films “Darling” (2019), “Nemesis” (2020) and Blindfire (2020).