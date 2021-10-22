https://ria.ru/20211022/strelok-1755726093.html

Alec Baldwin shoots cameraman while filming "Rust"

A pistol shot, which resulted in the death of a female operator on a set in New Mexico, was made by the actor Alec Baldwin

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Alec Baldwin fired a pistol that killed a female cameraman on set in New Mexico, Santa Fe County Sheriff said in a statement. No charges have yet been filed against Baldwin. film “Rust”. He plays the notorious criminal Harland Rast (rust – from English “rust”), who learns that his teenage grandson is accused of accidental murder. The family then goes on the run. Circumstances of the incident The gun that was used as props had to be loaded with blanks. However, at the time of the shot, a bullet or shrapnel hit two people nearby. They turned out to be the film director and cameraman. The director of the picture was damaged by the collarbone, the operator in critical condition was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she died of her injuries. Filming was stopped during the investigation. A similar tragedy happened to Bruce Lee’s son, 28-year-old Brandon Lee. On March 31, 1993, during the filming of The Crow, the actor was shot and died several hours later in the hospital. In the final scene, the barrel of the 44-caliber revolver from which Lee was shot was stuck in the barrel of the 44-caliber revolver from which Lee was shot. When fired with a blank cartridge, it flew, and the bullet hit the actor’s stomach, stuck in the spine, causing extensive hemorrhage. Brandon Lee died three weeks before his own wedding. Baldwin’s biography Alec Baldwin, the eldest of the acting dynasty of the Baldwin brothers, was born in 1958. Best known for his films Beetlejuice, Shadow, The Hunt for Red October, The Aviator, The Departed, and others. He was nominated for an Academy Award. Baldwin’s work on the comedy television series Studio 30 earned him awards Golden Globes and Emmy Awards – In January 2019, the actor pleaded guilty to a fight over a parking space and was sentenced to a fine and compulsory anger management course by a court.

