Alec Baldwin speaks out for the first time on cameraman murder incident

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin made a statement following a tragic incident on the set of Rust. He accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins.

In a statement, he admitted that he could not find words to convey his “shock and sadness in connection with the tragic accident that took the life of Galina Hutchins, wife, mother and our highly respected colleague.”

Baldwin added that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation. He himself wants to understand how the tragedy happened. He now also keeps in touch with her spouse and offers his support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken because of her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Galina,” he said in a statement, excerpts from which were posted on Instagram.

The tragedy happened during the filming of a western in the state of New Mexico. When firing a pistol, which was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, Alec Baldwin mortally wounded the cameraman, 42-year-old Galina Hutchins. She was a citizen of Ukraine. The director of the film, Joel Sousa, was also injured. He has already been discharged from the hospital.

Baldwin himself immediately went to the police station, where he told the law enforcement officers everything. However, no charges were brought against him.

