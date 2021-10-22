Alec Baldwin’s Broken Life: Photo of the Actor Who Shoots the Cameraman

Actor Alec Baldwin got into the most difficult story of his life. Filming Rust took only two weeks in New Mexico. Alec played the lead role of Harland Rast (his last name translates to “rust”). According to the plot, his 13-year-old grandson accidentally kills – what a strange coincidence – a man on the ranch, Baldwin the grandfather, who himself is wanted as a criminal, helps the boy sentenced to be hanged to escape.

When firing a pistol, Baldwin killed the operator of the picture, a citizen of Ukraine, Galina Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza. How exactly this happened, the police have not yet announced. It remains unclear why the shots were fired at those whom Baldwin should not have aimed at. They talk about live cartridges instead of blanks, but this is very strange, because any props who works with weapons will distinguish live cartridges from blank cartridges by one or two. The second version – a plastic bullet exploded, the operator was mortally wounded by shrapnel. The police are still silent about the reason, but the interrogated Baldwin was released, indicating an accident. His condition after the emergency, according to his colleagues, was terrible – Alec sobbed, he could get off with a fine, or he could get up to 5 years in prison.

Baldwin is now 63 years old and has a large loving family. After a nervous divorce from Kim Basinger (Alec, I remember, even beat the paparazzi who were hunting for the broken up couple), he married yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas. The couple have six children, a surrogate mother gave birth to the youngest daughter, and she was born 5 months after the birth of her brother. Hilaria changed Baldwin’s attitude towards women – he used to be a great sexist, for which he later apologized. At the same time, in recent years, Alec, judging by the photo, has health problems – in the photo without filters on Instagram, he sometimes looks just frighteningly swollen.

We publish footage of Alec Baldwin from different years.