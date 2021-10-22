Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: more questions than answers

Several years ago, he wondered: what is it like to accidentally kill a person? And today he himself found himself in such a situation. Shots of the shocked legendary actor Alec Baldwin have spread all over the world. Hollywood is shocked by the news of the shooting on the set, which, by coincidence, went from a fake to a real one.

Scenery of the Wild West of the late nineteenth century. On the set of a classic western – not a cinematic, a real sheriff. Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico is cordoned off. The police are examining the props for the film – revolvers. The weapon, which was to be loaded with blank cartridges, fired a fatal shot. The media flew around the footage of the crying Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Shortly before these shots, he mortally wounded cameraman Galina Hutchins in the stomach. The fragments of the bullet also touched the director of the film, Joel Souza. The collarbone is damaged, there is no threat to life. True, the initial information was different: the sheriff’s office confirmed that two people were shot dead on the set of the film “Rust”.

Baldwin has already been interrogated, he allegedly came to the police station himself. And the film company said it was an accident. The fake pistol misfired. But under what circumstances it is not yet clear. Either directly during filming, or the actor was waving it out of frame. So far there are more questions than answers. In the absence of details, journalists draw parallels that seem like an evil twist of fate. The film “Rust,” in which Baldwin acted as the main star and producer, tells the story of a boy convicted of accidental murder. The press is now widely discussing and scandalous statement of the actor, dated 2017.

“I’m wondering what it’s like to accidentally kill someone,” Baldwin said at the time.

Galina Hutchins posted a photo on the network two days before her death. The entire film crew is on it. She is herself to the left of Baldwin. And on the last entry – in a cowboy hat, riding a horse on the ranch where the picture was being produced. Hutchins was a highly sought-after cinematographer. Originally from Ukraine, she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. After graduating from the Department of International Journalism at Kiev University, Hutchins began collaborating with British documentary filmmakers in Europe. Then, already having solid experience, she moved to Hollywood. The filmography includes about 30 works. Among them – the tape “Crazy Bullet”. By the way, the operator is usually protected from such a bulletproof screen during shooting.

The family of the deceased Galina Hutchins, her son, received condolences from the relatives of actor Brandon Lee, who died from a gunshot during the filming of the film “The Raven” 28 years ago. The props did not notice the plug stuck in the barrel, and it flew out of the revolver like a real bullet. The investigation recognized the incident as an accident. Brandon Lee’s mother, who disagreed with the decision, filed a lawsuit and only received monetary compensation. Actor Michael Massey, who unwittingly killed a colleague, was found not guilty. Then he was treated for depression for a long time. There are similar examples in Russian cinema, fortunately, not so tragic.

“We start shooting, and it hits my ear in response. Well, it didn’t hit the temple, it didn’t hit the eye. It pierces my cheek, pierces my ear. The site is covered with blood. Of course, everyone is in shock,” says the Honored Artist of Russia Alexey Ogurtsov.

Honored Artist of Russia and Alexei Ogurtsov says he almost died while filming a detective film 14 years ago. He is a veteran of military operations and knows better than anyone that once a year a stick shoots. But he hoped for the pyrotechnics and did not personally check the weapon.

“There are blank cartridges that simply explode, open up during an explosion. And there are blank cartridges that carry a white plastic bullet. And such bullets cannot be used either in films or in shows. clip “, – says the actor.

What was in the clip of Alec Baldwin, who and what loaded the barrel, is not yet reported. The Hollywood star has not been charged. But it is possible that in this incident, American justice will nevertheless establish the perpetrators.