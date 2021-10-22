Alexey Mordashov sells one of his superyachts

Severstal co-owner Alexei Mordashov sells 64-meter yacht Lady M. Forbes was told by a source in the yacht market and confirmed by a source close to the businessman. He clarified that the businessman decided to part with the boat after receiving the 142-meter superyacht Nord in 2021.

Built by Palmer Johnson, which closed in 2015, the 64-meter Lady M is the largest aluminum yacht ever built in the United States. The boat was launched in 2013 and is equipped with a seven-meter pool and a helipad.

The three-deck boat has six double guest cabins and seven double cabins for 14 crew members. The yacht has a top speed of 28 knots (51 km / h) and is capable of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in eight days. The yacht was designed by Nuvolari Lenard Design, who designed an Art Deco bow figure for Lady M, depicting a jumping jaguar.

The estimated value of the vessel upon sale is $ 30-35 million, says Yacht Harbor founder Dmitry Semenikhin. He notes that Palmer Johnson was an iconic American shipyard. The line of high-speed yachts, developed in collaboration with Nuvolari Lenard, has become even more recognizable, and Lady M is the largest among them. “The yacht, of course, is specific, so its cost may be lower in comparison with other boats of this size,” explains Semenikhin. – Internal volumes will be significantly less than other boats of the same length. But they also use it in a different way: this boat moves much faster. Since the shipyard no longer exists, this also affects the final cost of this boat. But she will definitely find her buyer, since there are very few boats of such large sizes among high-speed yachts, and it will take about three years or more to wait for new ones to be built. “

In the first quarter of 2021, Mordashov received a 142-meter superyacht Nord, built at the German shipyard Lürssen. The estimated value of the vessel exceeds $ 300 million.