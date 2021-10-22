Alfa-Bank opened the first phygital office in Ivanovo

On October 22, the grand opening of the first Phygital-office * in Ivanovo took place. The new generation office has opened its doors at 11 Lenin Avenue.

Ivanovo became the first city in the development program of Alfa-Bank’s network; over the next year, the bank will open similar offices in another 29 cities of the country.

City visited Vladimir Verkhoshinsky, Chief Executive Officer of Alfa-Bank,recognized as the best CEO in Russia by the Association of Russian Managers and the Kommersant publishing house.

The Phygital office completely redefines the classic bank branch. There are no usual workplaces for employees behind the counter, computers with printers, wires and even an electronic queue. The office space is more like a coworking space or a cafe with large transparent windows, free planning and comfortable furniture.

The first clients and residents of Ivanovo appreciated modern banking technologies and high standards of service. At the branch, everyone can get a free debit Alfa-Card with cashback up to 33%, a credit card with 100 days without interest and free service, get a cash loan and open a deposit. Also, for residents of Ivanovo, mortgage lending has become available at a rate of 5.99% per annum for any housing, even those pledged by another bank. City entrepreneurs will be able to open a current account, credit, connect acquiring or get expert advice.

“During the coronavirus crisis, we made sure that live communication is still an important aspect in our life. Alfa-Bank has developed a completely unique office of the future, which combines digital services with live communication. Everything here is thought out and organized so that the client feels comfortable and safe, receiving the best banking services and solving their financial issues “, – notedaInna Ichitovkina, regional manager of Alfa-Bank in Yaroslavl.

Alfa-Bank’s phygital office is located at 11 Lenin Avenue.

Opening hours: Mon. – Fri: 10:00 – 19:00, Sat-Sun: closed;

* Phygital – from English physical and digital, a combination of digital and physical channels.

Alfa-Bank JSC, general license of the Bank of Russia No. 1326 dated January 16, 2015