Analyst Olenchenko criticized the words of NATO Secretary General about Ukraine – RT in Russian

Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at the IMEMO RAS, commented in an interview with RT on the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine’s entry into NATO, since it is a defense alliance.

“I would draw your attention to the fact that Stoltenberg’s statement was made with some delay after a similar statement made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In fact, Stoltenberg is replicating what the American minister said. Thus, he confirms that the US is setting the tone in NATO, ”Olenchenko said.

According to him, statements that NATO is a defensive alliance “sound naive” from the lips of Stoltenberg.

“What are the defense interests of the United States in the Black Sea, in Ukraine, what are they defending there? That is, it is so hypocritical! This once again confirms that we need to be very careful about this, since NATO does not have its own voice, repeats American interests, and the Americans are clearly trying to squeeze us out … The conversation that we should not worry is just confirmation that we need to worry, ”the expert emphasized.

Earlier, Stoltenberg, at a press conference following a meeting of the defense ministers of the Alliance countries in Brussels, said that Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine’s joining NATO, since it is a defense alliance.