Analysts’ opinions. On the reporting of Magnit and MMK

MMK will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on October 25.

“According to our calculations, the company will increase its revenue by 83% YoY, 2870 mn, due to the increase in sales prices,” analysts at Veles Capital comment. – EBITDA will triple y / y to $ 1,143 mn, free cash flow – by 59% y / y, to $ 504 mn.

In case of payment of 100% FCFF, the dividend for the III quarter of 2021 will be 3.3 rubles. per share (4.7% QoQ). At the same time, we note that in the first half of 2021 MMK used only half of the $ 300 million extra-CAPEX to increase the dividend base above 100% FCFF, so the dividend for the third quarter could be more than 3.3 rubles. per share. We reiterate our positive view on metallurgical stocks with a “BUY” recommendation for MMK shares and a target price of RUB 80.1 ”.

Magnit will release its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, October 28.

“This quarter will be the first when the company will disclose the indicators taking into account the consolidation of Dixy, – analysts of Veles Capital note. – Since the deal was closed on July 22, two thirds of the results of the acquired business will be included in the reporting. Even excluding Dixy, we expect the past period to be strong and Magnit has been able to demonstrate accelerated revenue growth and LFL sales. At the same time, profitability could remain at the level of the previous year. Our recommendation for Magnit shares is “Buy” and the target price is under review. ”

Gas filling of the second string of Nord Stream 2 will be completed in mid-December, Interfax reports, citing a statement by President Putin.

“Due to the unprecedented energy crisis, Germany will face a difficult heating season: on the one hand, low wind generation due to calm conditions casts doubt on the advisability of closing coal and nuclear power plants, and on the other, the global gas shortage has driven prices for this type of fuel to sky-high levels,” they comment analysts at BCS Global Markets. – The Greens, which entered the new German government, are opposed to the approval of Nord Stream 2. However, blocking the launch of the pipeline when the country is experiencing a heat and power shortage is likely to be too painful a political decision, so we still expect start of deliveries this year, possibly already at the end of November. “

NLMK Group increased EBITDA in Q3 by 11%.

NLMK Group increased EBITDA in Q3 2021 by 11% compared to Q2 to $ 2.287 billion, mainly due to widening spreads of metal products to raw materials. Compared to the same period in 2020, the indicator increased almost 4 times. EBITDA exceeded the average forecast of analysts surveyed by Interfax. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 50%. The company’s revenue was $ 4.56 billion (up 10% QoQ and doubled YoY), which is also above the consensus. NLMK’s net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 19% qoq to $ 1.622 billion.

“We have a moderately positive view of NLMK’s financial results and separately note the recommendation of the board of directors for dividends for the third quarter, which may amount to RUB 13.3. per share, which at current quotes corresponds to 6% yield, – analysts at Promsvyazbank note. -. The dividend yield for the year may reach a record 20%. We recommend “Buy” for NLMK shares, target level – 264 rubles. per share “.

Norilsk Nickel released 3Q2021 operating results

“The indicators are expected to be recovering after a number of accidents at key assets,” Veles Capital analysts comment. – Copper and nickel production will reach pre-emergency levels in Q4 2021, while platinum group metals will return to normal values ​​in early 2022. In our opinion, the key driver in Norilsk Nickel shares is dividends for 2021, which will amount to RUB 2800-3000 per share. The company also has good chances to return to 4th place in the MSCI Russia index in February 2022. We reiterate our BUY recommendation for Norilsk Nickel shares with a target price of RUB 28,445.

