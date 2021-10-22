Angelina Jolie credited with a new romance October 03, 2021

Black rapper The Weeknd is considered the new chosen one of the actress

46-year-old Angelina Jolie is credited with a new romance. The paparazzi filmed the actress in a restaurant meeting with the black rapper The Weeknd. The stars have already been noticed several times on joint walks, but fans believed that the couple was discussing business issues. Now the tabloids believe that the actress and the musician go on dates.

The Weeknd is 15 years younger than Jolie and is considered not only one of the wealthiest American singers, but also the most loving. He had affairs with such Western beauties as Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Apparently, now Jolie could not resist his charm.

Earlier, the website Pravda-nn.ru said that singer Adele had declassified her new novel.