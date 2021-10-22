Then, at a solemn ceremony in the Trinity Church, the oldest of the senators, Chancellor Golovkin, announced that through the writings of Peter “we … from the darkness of ignorance to the theater of the glory of the whole world, and so decisions from nothingness into existence, were made and added to the society of political peoples.”

The oldest Trinity Church in St. Petersburg, where the country was proclaimed an empire, was demolished under Stalin in 1933, which is symptomatic. Stalin, according to polls by the Levada Center (recognized as a foreign agent), is the most popular Russian politician in the entire history of the country. In May 2021, he gained 39%, while the founder of the empire, Peter I, only 19%. Stalin himself was cool to Peter. In 1947, in a well-known conversation with Eisenstein and Cherkasov about the film Ivan the Terrible, he instructed: “Peter I is also a great sovereign, but he was too liberal towards foreigners, he opened the gates too much and allowed foreign influence into the country, allowing Russia to be Germanized.” …

Peter for new and new generations will forever remain a symbol of striving forward, openness and hope

The two main imperialists of Russian history – Peter the Great and Stalin – did indeed understand the empire differently. For Peter, the empire was a “window to Europe”, a tool for modernizing the country based on the advanced administrative, military, scientific and ethical doctrines of Western Europe. This was the path to the “society of political peoples”.

For Stalin, the empire is a fortress bristling with barbed wire, cannons and missiles, voluntarily declaring itself under siege, a geopolitical Gulag.

In the short term, Russia’s closure in itself for the sake of preserving the positions of the ruling elite is possible, but Peter for new and new generations will forever remain a symbol of striving forward, openness and hope.

In September 1721, in the midst of celebrating the Peace of Nystad with Sweden, Peter walked in the costume of a Dutch sailor, beat out drum rolls, sang songs, and danced on tables. The late Stalin, who expanded Peter’s empire many times over, appeared in official portraits in a white uniform with gold shoulder straps, embroidery and a diamond star. He was surrounded by Asian servility and praise.

These are two different Russia. Lively, inquisitive, cheerful and bronzed, immersed in narcissism, burdened with the breath of Cheyne-Stokes. There is no doubt which Russia will ultimately win. The European choice of the country is 300 years old, and the country is unlikely to turn from this path, no matter what pothole it encounters.