Another fine from cameras, new Hyundai Creta and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

In Moscow, cameras began to be fined for “driving between lanes” Cameras began to appear in Moscow, recording a new type of violation: driving between lanes. The first such complex, capable of recognizing both cars and motorcycles, was installed in the southeast of the capital: Lublinskaya Street, 157, towards the center. Moreover, the complex has already managed to calculate 17 violations. All drivers were sent resolutions on Part 1 of Article 12.15 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation, one fine is already considered paid. As explained in the city Department of Transport, in the near future the number of new cameras that will be installed “in the most problematic places” will increase significantly.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Global Look Press

“Some drivers are constantly trying to drive between lanes, including using refuzh (a safety island that separates the movement of public transport and other cars). So other cars are deprived of the lateral interval, and in the event of a dangerous situation – room for maneuver, ”the department explained. The department added that the violation is directly traffic between the lanes. The new camera will take two pictures, and the decree will also indicate the trajectory of the car. The penalty for this violation is 1,500 rubles. Hyundai showed the appearance of the updated Creta Hyundai has distributed the first design sketches of the updated second-generation Creta crossover, for which an intermediate restyling is being prepared. It is assumed that first the modernized car will first appear in Southeast Asia, and then reach other countries. Judging by the images, the crossover will receive an appearance in the style of the new Tucson as part of the restyling. In particular, Hyundai Creta will acquire a characteristic radiator grille with a complex pattern, which is integrated with LED daytime running lights. In addition, the compact crossover can be distinguished from its predecessor thanks to a redesigned bumper and a new bonnet. In the cabin, a display of the multimedia system will be enlarged to 8 inches.

Photo: Hyundai

The technical filling of the Hyundai Creta, which is sold in Southeast Asia, will not undergo changes. As before, the engine range will include a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 hp, as well as a diesel of the same volume and output. At the top of the lineup will be a 1.4-liter turbo four developing 140 horsepower. Transmissions – a six-speed “mechanics”, a variator and a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches. The most popular cars of horror movies named Ford F-Series pickups appear most often in horror films. This is the conclusion reached by Bristol Street Motors after watching the top 50 horror films in the Empire Online ranking. In total, the study, which took place on the eve of Halloween, looked at about 700 cars from the movies. Ford pickup trucks have been seen in 13 of 50 films. For example, this car can be seen in the movie “Maximum Acceleration”, filmed in 1986 by Stephen King.