Ariana Grande to host Fortnite gig series

Fortnite Battle Royale developers at Epic Games have announced a new in-game event – Ariana Grande’s Concert. The event will be called Rift Tour and will run from August 7-9. This became known from the thematic video, which was released by the authors of the title. You can see it below.



During the event, the singer will perform at five in-game concerts:

August 7 at 1:00 Moscow time

August 7 at 21:00 Moscow time

August 8 at 7:00 Moscow time

August 8 at 19:00 Moscow time

August 9 at 1:00 Moscow time

A special mode will open 30 minutes before the start of the show, in which the popular tracks of Ariana Grande will be combined with the best gaming moments. Throughout the Rift Tour, players will be able to unlock a variety of new items: loading screens, emojis, skins, gestures, and gear. The singer’s special outfit will be available on August 5 at 03:00 Moscow time.

The singer has already reacted to the announcement by publishing a post on Instagram with a preview of her model from the shooter.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have hosted Fortnite gigs. Previously, they were organized by rapper Travis Scott, DJ Marshmello and others.

Fortnite is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.