Asia Argento accused the creator of “Fast and the Furious” of harassment

The famous Italian actress and director Asia Argento has accused the creator of the movie “Fast and the Furious” Rob Cohen of sexual harassment. Her statement on this matter is quoted by Variety. “This is the first time I’m talking about Cohen. He harassed me, made me drink GHB, he had a whole bottle. At the time, I really didn’t know what it was. In the morning I woke up naked in his bed,” she complained.

According to Argento, Cohen’s attack happened during the filming of a film called XXX, in which she took part. The incident is said to be detailed in the actress’s autobiography, Anatomy of a Wild Heart, which will be released in Italy on January 26, 2021. Representatives for Rob Cohen have not yet commented on the allegations.

Recall that Argento was one of the active participants in the #MeToo movement, accused of sexual harassment of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. However, in 2018, she herself found herself at the center of a scandal when photographs were published on the Web showing her naked in the company of a minor young man. Argento chose not to bring the matter to a public hearing and through her representative agreed to provide “financial assistance”.