“Aviastar” was “eaten” by the parent company, restructuring is planned

The corporate center of the UAC transport aviation division is merged with the factories that are part of the corporation. Aviastar-SP JSC, along with other organizations, joined the parent company and will now continue to work as a branch of Il PJSC. Such a decision will deprive the plant of independence, as well as entail reductions and changes in the personnel structure as a whole.

The United Aircraft Corporation is undergoing a large-scale restructuring, one of the main directions of which is to reduce the number of legal entities, to form large divisions around their central companies. In June, at the meetings of shareholders, decisions were made on the merger of the enterprises of JSC Aviastar-SP, PJSC VASO, JSC EMZ im. V.M. Myasishchev “, JSC” Il-Resource “and JSC” UAC-TS “to the parent company PJSC” Il “. The goal is declared good – “to simplify the management of transport aviation programs, to increase the efficiency of the division as a whole and to significantly reduce management costs” (from the official message of the UAC). The main directions of design and production activities of the merged enterprises, their traditional competencies, as well as social guarantees for employees will be preserved, promises Managing Director of PJSC “IL” Sergei Yarkovoy. According to him, the reorganization into a single company will make it possible to more effectively build the process of managing aircraft programs.

Oleg Panteleev, head of the analytical service of the AviaPort agency believes that the new approach should solve two problems: improve manageability and reduce non-production costs: “It’s no secret that developers and technologists have different goals. Now there is one-man management, one leader is responsible for the result. This should have a positive effect on work efficiency. Within the framework of a single structure, it will be possible to remove some duplicate functions, thereby freeing up people who are not involved in design and production. The issue of changing the structure of the staff is quite acute. Aviastar lacks basic production workers, but there has never been a shortage in managers. “

He wrote about the mass layoffs at the 73online.ru plant back in May. To optimize work this year, we planned to dismiss about a thousand employees, among them mainly managers and auxiliary workers, about 60% – pensioners, many young people.

State Duma Deputy, Chairman of the Industry and Trade Committee Vladimir Gutenev said that in the powers that relate to production processes, companies will retain absolute independence, and entering a larger structure will avoid the risks of non-fulfillment of contractual obligations.

– There is a new contract for the supply of heavy transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A, concluded between the Ministry of Defense and the United Aircraft Corporation, at the Aviastar-SP plant they launched a new production line for their assembly. Now the parent company will be responsible for the execution of contracts and their support, which means that they will definitely be implemented, respectively, new jobs and money will come to us. Now it is important that the situation on the metal market improves, that the indexation of commodity prices proceeds in a timely manner and in full, since not only the volume of work performed is important for us, but also their marginality. The enterprise must develop, now there is everything for this – a large contract and lobbying resources of the management of the company and the region, – Gutenev believes.

According to and about. Minister of Economic Development and Industry of the Ulyanovsk Region Vladimir Razumkov, The department has a long-term experience of interaction both with PJSC UAC itself and with PJSC Il, which is part of it, the branch of which is now becoming an aircraft building plant in our region. Therefore, this reorganization will not affect the interaction of the ministry with the enterprise: “Our policy towards the Ulyanovsk aircraft manufacturers will remain the same.”

It was not possible to get an operative comment from Aviastar-SP at the time of publication of the material.

Anna Ezhova