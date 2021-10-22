AvtoVAZ told how it is fighting the shortage of microchips :: Autonews

At the Volzhsky Automobile Plant, they recognized the problems with the shortage of electronic components, which are faced by almost all automakers around the world. At the same time, AvtoVAZ stressed that they are taking a number of measures to get out of the difficult situation as soon as possible. This is reported by the corporate Youtube channel “At the plant”.

As told at the plant, one of the important tasks was the search for interchangeable parts. This was helped by a partnership with Renault.

“A considerable share of the responsibility lies with electronic engineers, because you can’t just take the first similar microcircuit that comes across and replace it with the one that has disappeared. The environment in the car is very harmful for them. This is a kind of engineering riddle, ”explained Vladimir Aleksandrov, head of the hardware design department of the brand.

Back in mid-August, it became known about the shortage of Lada cars in Russia. As dealers said, the lack of models of the Granta family is especially acute. The reason for this was the decline in production due to the lack of microchips.

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), from January to September 2021 AvtoVAZ sold 268.8 thousand new cars in Russia, which is 18% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, in September, sales of cars of the Volga Automobile Plant fell by half (by 51%) – to 17.2 thousand cars. In total, 119.5 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Russia in the first month of autumn, which is 22.6% less than a year earlier.

