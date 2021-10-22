Belarus to begin clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

The universal nature of the Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19, which will be intended for people of all ages, was confirmed on the air of the MIR 24 TV channel by the director of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering Andrei Goncharov.

“Apparently not,” the scientist explained, answering the question whether certain age indicators are expected for the domestic vaccine. Moreover, according to him, quoted by BelTA, the vaccine will be as safe as possible and is intended for absolutely all segments of the population. “Everyone will be able to graft on it,” he added.

According to local news portals, an experimental batch of a domestic drug from COVID-19 will be received next year. And the first full-fledged prototypes containing substances that enhance the immune response were created this summer.

Laboratory tests, the scientist stated, showed good results and they are currently undergoing preclinical studies. True, full-fledged preclinical studies in animals and humans will begin only next year.

As “SOYUZ” informed earlier, the domestic vaccine against COVID-19, which scientists of Belarus, according to Alexander Lukashenko, already have in a test tube, is planned to be put into production in the republic in 2023.

Making a forecast about the development of the epidemiological situation in the country, the Belarusian leader admitted that the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in the republic is still not easy, but there are grounds for a cautious forecast regarding its further development. He said last Tuesday, in particular, that, together with the Minister of Health, they agreed that “this week and the next will be very indicative in the treatment of coronavirus infection.”

He also expects that it is with the help of vaccination of the population that it will be possible to survive the “autumn-winter period until next summer.” First of all, the president proceeds from the fact that in 2023, when his own drug appears, a completely different strain of the disease may appear. “Therefore, we will just produce our vaccine and adapt it to the virus that will circulate” in two years, he explained.