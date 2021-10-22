Belarus was not included in the list of participants of Eurovision-2022 :: Politics :: RBC

The membership of the Belarusian broadcaster in the European Broadcasting Union has been suspended since May after the conflict over the lyrics for the previous competition. The organizers saw political overtones in it and did not allow the country to participate.

Belarus will again not take part in the European contest of pop singers “Eurovision-2022”, the country was not included in the list of participants, which is published on the organizers’ website.

A total of 41 countries will take part in the music competition, including Russia. Participants will also include Armenia and Montenegro, which missed the competition in 2020. Eurovision 2022 will take place in May in Turin after the victory of the Italian group Maneskin this year.

Since the end of May, the membership of Belteleradiocompany (BTRK) in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU, is the organizer of Eurovision) has been suspended. This was the result of a conflict over a song that the Galasy 3Mesta group, which was supposed to participate in the competition, announced for performance. The composition was called “I will teach you.” In it, in a satirical manner, references were made to political events in Belarus, including ridiculing last year’s protests that took place after the presidential elections. In particular, the song contained the following words: “I will teach you to dance to the tune, / I will teach you to walk along the line, / Sleep behind the plow – the night is in full swing. / Still far from the star. / Let the horses plow in a frenzy – / Don’t spoil the furrows. “

Eurovision-2021 will not be shown in Belarus due to non-admission of participants



However, the organizers did not miss the song, saying that it casts doubt on the apolitical nature of Eurovision. The President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko stated to this that the decision of the organizers only added authority to the Galasy 3Mesta group. “As they say, good PR,” the president commented.