Belousov discussed anti-crisis measures to support small business :: Business :: RBC

Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who work in the least recovered sectors of the Russian economy, which, in particular, include such spheres of activity as public catering, culture, sports and entertainment, organization of events and the tourism business, will be able to receive support.

At a separate meeting, Belousov discussed with the relevant departments the mechanics of providing grant support to business. Small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the least recovered sectors of the Russian economy will be able to apply for a grant from November 1, 2021. Applications will be accepted until December 15, 2021.

Payments will be received in eight working days from the date of filing an application with the Federal Tax Service (the first issues will take place on November 15). The size of the grant is determined depending on the number of employees – one minimum wage per employee, including the individual entrepreneur himself, for every two weeks of downtime due to coronavirus.

According to Andrey Belousov, the support will cover about 3 million workers in the SME sector, including individual entrepreneurs.

Earlier, in connection with a sharp increase in morbidity and mortality from coronavirus infection, Vladimir Putin agreed to introduce a non-working day from October 30 to November 7, and in regions with the most difficult situation from October 23. Belousov noted that business losses from the introduction of non-working days are estimated at 4 billion rubles. per day, for two weeks of the weekend they will amount to about 60 billion rubles. In this regard, he proposed introducing new measures to support business.