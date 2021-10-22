Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back together! Remembering the history of their relationship

By the way, the situation seems to be repeating itself: Affleck and Lopez were also engaged – and also broke off the engagement. And if in the case of Rodriguez, according to sources, the reason was some kind of treason, then 17 years ago everything was much more dramatic. Ben Affleck and J.Lo were the main it pair of the early 2000s – and they were haunted by the paparazzi everywhere. They say they even had hidden security cameras near their home to capture the lovers at any moment. It is not surprising that they could not withstand such pressure – and decided to first postpone the planned wedding, and then completely abandon this venture.

And yet their story was very beautiful. Affleck and Lopez met on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli in 2001 and immediately fell in love. Later, they appeared together a couple of times on the screens: first – in the music video for J. Lo Jenny From the Block in 2002, and then, in 2003, and in the drama “Jersey Girl”. Their romance was the most talked about in the world – and their photos did not leave the front pages of the tabloids, which then barely began to appear in their modern form. Hysteria reached the point that reporters began by hook or by crook to try to find out where the star couple will play a wedding. Because of this, Affleck and Lopez even wanted to hire understudies who would simulate the ceremony in different places so that no one would sneak into the real holiday. At this point, they realized that it was time to tie. And they decided to leave. After this relationship, J.Lo was left with a broken heart, a lot of memories and a Harry Winston engagement ring with a 6.1 carat pink diamond. But as they say, old love doesn’t rust. And in honor of the reunion of lovers, we offer you a look at the most spectacular archival photographs of the most beautiful couple in Hollywood in the 2000s.