Biden Allocates Nearly $ 1 Billion to Resettle Afghan Refugees

https://ria.ru/20211022/bezhentsy-1755861918.html

2021-10-22T18: 39

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has approved nearly $ 1 billion from the US federal budget for resettlement operations for Afghan refugees, according to a memorandum signed by the head of state. that it is important for the country’s national interests to provide assistance of up to $ 976.1 million to meet urgent needs in support of Operation Welcome Allies and other related Department of State efforts, including the additional relocation of people at risk in the light of the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan, “- said in a document sent by the President to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

