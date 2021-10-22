https://ria.ru/20211022/bezhentsy-1755861918.html
Biden Allocates Nearly $ 1 Billion to Resettle Afghan Refugees
Biden has allocated almost a billion dollars for the resettlement of Afghan refugees – Russia news today
Biden Allocates Nearly $ 1 Billion to Resettle Afghan Refugees
US President Joe Biden approved the allocation of funds from the US federal budget in the amount of almost 1 billion dollars for resettlement operations … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T18: 39
2021-10-22T18: 39
2021-10-22T18: 42
in the world
USA
Afghanistan
joe biden
refugees
migrants
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1a/1747393388_0 0:3098:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_af28ed39e6bb25c7705f4b3d7e638a39.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has approved nearly $ 1 billion from the US federal budget for resettlement operations for Afghan refugees, according to a memorandum signed by the head of state. that it is important for the country’s national interests to provide assistance of up to $ 976.1 million to meet urgent needs in support of Operation Welcome Allies and other related Department of State efforts, including the additional relocation of people at risk in the light of the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan, “- said in a document sent by the President to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
https://ria.ru/20211014/afganistan-1754529099.html
USA
Afghanistan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1a/1747393388_0-0:2662:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_8ae98d81a4812513e8a9b7c16543ba18.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, afghanistan, joe biden, refugees, migrants
Biden Allocates Nearly $ 1 Billion to Resettle Afghan Refugees