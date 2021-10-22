Biden rejected the military superiority of Russia and China over the United States :: Politics :: RBC

Joe Biden

(Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)



The United States has the most powerful military in the world, so Americans need not worry about China or Russia surpassing the United States militarily. US President Joe Biden announced this during his conversation with voters, broadcast by CNN.

“China, Russia and the rest of the world know that we have the most powerful armed forces in world history. Don’t worry about the fact that they [другие страны] can surpass us, ”he said.

At the same time, Biden clarified that the Americans should focus on the fact that Russia and China can “begin to engage in actions that will put them in a position in which they make serious mistakes.”

Biden worried about reports of tests in the PRC of a hypersonic missile



On October 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) should not view the Chinese threat separately from Russia. According to him, today NATO is facing global challenges, including the growth of China’s military power. “This whole idea of ​​making so many distinctions between China, Russia, the Asia-Pacific region or Europe is one big security environment and we have to look at it together,” he said.