Biden urged not to worry about the growth of Russia’s military power

US President Joe Biden urged Americans not to worry that any other power, including Russia and China, will be able to surpass the United States in military power. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden urged Americans not to worry that any other power, including Russia and China, will be able to surpass the United States in military power. The American leader added that they should worry about the actions of Moscow and Beijing that, in his opinion, ” them to make serious mistakes. “At the same time, Biden assured that the United States does not want a cold war with China. “I have spoken with (PRC leader – ed.) Xi Jinping more times than with any other world leader. You may hear:” Biden wants to start a new cold war with China. I do not want a cold war with China. ” – he said. At the same time, the head of the White House stressed that the United States will not back down from its position. In particular, he said that the United States is ready to defend Taiwan if Beijing launches a military operation. Earlier, the head of the Northern Command of the American armed forces, Glen Van Herk, called Russia the main threat to the United States, noting that China is a “long-term threat.” In addition, the US Army Association recently published a report on the Russian Armed Forces advising the Pentagon, which states that Russia is the “main and most dangerous” adversary of the United States. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it has no aggressive intentions towards any countries. … At the same time, Moscow is observing unprecedented NATO activity at its borders. The North Atlantic Alliance regularly conducts exercises and simulates battles with the Russian army. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that although Moscow does not pose a threat to anyone, it will not disregard actions potentially dangerous to its interests.

