Biden’s pose puzzled netizens

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
46

https://ria.ru/20211022/bayden-1755738620.html

Biden gets jammed live

Biden’s pose puzzled netizens – Russia news today

Biden gets jammed live

Twitter users are actively discussing the behavior of US President Joe Biden at a meeting with voters. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T10: 07

2021-10-22T10: 07

2021-10-22T12: 37

in the world

USA

joe biden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754675470_0-0:2602:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_11db5986f8036753f5bb545437aa65c3.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users are actively discussing the behavior of US President Joe Biden at a meeting with voters. In particular, when the presenter read out a question about the rate of inflation in the United States, the head of the White House bent his elbows, clenched his fists and stood in this position for about fifteen seconds. on social networks and caused a violent reaction among commentators. “My child does the same thing when he wants to use the toilet”, – wrote Halloween Guy Don Diesel. ? ” – ironically Teledamus. Many readers began to upload pictures where Biden is compared with a toy soldier, a skier and a “man-jetpack.”

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210905/bayden-1748752563.html

USA

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754675470_77 0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c4d83b5f8c91f001b13b42dc198c8e.jpg

in the world, usa, joe biden

10:07 10/22/2021 (updated: 12:37 22.10.2021)

Biden’s pose puzzled netizens

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users are actively discussing the behavior of US President Joe Biden at a meeting with voters.

In particular, when the presenter read the question about the inflation rate in the United States, the head of the White House bent his elbows, clenched his fists and stood in this position for about fifteen seconds.

The footage quickly spread across social media and generated a strong reaction from commentators.

“My child does the same when he wants to go to the toilet,” wrote Halloween Guy Don Diesel.

“Maybe he lost his muscle memory because he had two whole speeches in a day?” – Teledamus sneers.

“Have you tried unplugging it for a minute and plugging it back in?” – another user jokes.

President Joe Biden at a press conference hears a question about the explosions at the Kabul airport - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/05/2021
September 5, 12:18

Biden forgot the title of the song from his daughter’s wedding

Many readers began to upload pictures where Biden is compared with a toy soldier, a skier and a “man-jetpack”.

The meeting of the American leader with voters was held yesterday in the format of a townhall (general city meeting) on ​​CNN.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here