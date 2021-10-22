https://ria.ru/20211022/bayden-1755738620.html
Biden gets jammed live
Biden's pose puzzled netizens
Biden gets jammed live
Twitter users are actively discussing the behavior of US President Joe Biden at a meeting with voters. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users are actively discussing the behavior of US President Joe Biden at a meeting with voters. In particular, when the presenter read out a question about the rate of inflation in the United States, the head of the White House bent his elbows, clenched his fists and stood in this position for about fifteen seconds. on social networks and caused a violent reaction among commentators. “My child does the same thing when he wants to use the toilet”, – wrote Halloween Guy Don Diesel. ? ” – ironically Teledamus. Many readers began to upload pictures where Biden is compared with a toy soldier, a skier and a “man-jetpack.”
